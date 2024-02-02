10,980 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

