11,036 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

