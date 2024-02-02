15,226 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CLX opened at $148.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

