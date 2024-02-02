153,712 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TKO opened at $85.56 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

