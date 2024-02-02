21,966 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

