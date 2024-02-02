4,668 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.