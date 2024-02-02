4,914 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

