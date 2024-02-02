6,151 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

