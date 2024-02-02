9,698 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBU

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.