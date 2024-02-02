A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of A. O. Smith worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,547. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

