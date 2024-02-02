AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLS opened at $35.85 on Friday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

