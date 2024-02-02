Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37.55 on March 8th

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.55 ($0.48) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:ASL opened at GBX 1,348.67 ($17.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,337.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,262.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,126 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,428 ($18.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.34) per share, with a total value of £29,837.04 ($37,931.66). 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

