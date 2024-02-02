abrdn plc Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

abrdn plc cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Charter Communications by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $382.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.02 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.