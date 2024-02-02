abrdn plc Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

