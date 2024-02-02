abrdn plc Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DHI opened at $147.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states

See Also

