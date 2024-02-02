abrdn plc Reduces Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 2.37% of The Shyft Group worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

