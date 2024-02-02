abrdn plc Sells 1,916 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $266.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

