abrdn plc Sells 6,924 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

