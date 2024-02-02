abrdn plc Sells 9,033 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.