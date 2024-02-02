abrdn plc Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $520.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

