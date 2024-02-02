Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $15,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $15,901.12.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.