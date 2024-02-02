agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.63

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 131895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in agilon health by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,295 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

