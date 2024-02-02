AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,672 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.97 and a beta of 1.42. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.