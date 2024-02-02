Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson Sells 2,600 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kim Salem-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

