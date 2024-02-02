Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.10.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.38 on Thursday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.81.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

