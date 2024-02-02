ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 44.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 592,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $60.44 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

