Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25.

On Friday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40.

On Friday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

