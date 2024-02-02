Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25.

On Friday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40.

On Friday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.