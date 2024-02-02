Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $141.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

