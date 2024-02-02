Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $158.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.