Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Alteryx worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

