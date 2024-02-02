American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on February 5th

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2429 per share on Monday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.18% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

