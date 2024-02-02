AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CFO Dennis Mulroy Sells 3,065 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $72,425.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $644.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.28. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.31. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.