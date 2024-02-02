Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Sells 12,000 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

Angi Stock Up 2.1 %

Angi stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 26,211.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Angi by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Angi by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

