Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Apartment Income REIT has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

