Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK opened at $29.71 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,773,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

