Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBP. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
