Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBP. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

