Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe Sells 18,868 Shares of Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $518.67 million, a PE ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
