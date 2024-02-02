Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 13,799 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

