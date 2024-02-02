Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 142 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 210,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after buying an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,820,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $233.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.85 and a 1 year high of $233.73.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

