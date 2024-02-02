Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 628 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

