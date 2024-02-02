Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 766 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

