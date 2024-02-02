Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 822 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 462,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 256.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE REXR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

