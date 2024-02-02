Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 988 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.85, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.