Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $109.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,904,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.