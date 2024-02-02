Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of XPO opened at $87.90 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 283.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

View Our Latest Report on XPO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.