Arizona State Retirement System Buys 214 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $225.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.36 and a one year high of $228.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.