Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,361 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,042,185 shares of company stock worth $48,772,838. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 2.4 %

CELH opened at $51.10 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

