Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $46,237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $35,216,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE EQH opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

