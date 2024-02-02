Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Nordson by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $257.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.15. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

